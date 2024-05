Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a mild Friday morning with dry afternoon conditions and isolated storms appearing in the evening.

WINK Morning Meteorologist Zach Maloch states, “You can expect the humid conditions to increase throughout the morning and into the afternoon, leading into a hotter Friday. For the evening, we’ll see isolated storms in the forecast along the Collier County’s coast at around 6 p.m.”

Friday morning is starting mild and humid with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Dry weather will be with us for your Friday morning and afternoon, but isolated storms will once again pop up later this evening.

Since those isolated storms develop later this evening, we will see a hotter and more humid afternoon.

According to Maloch, most of Southwest Flordia will remain dry outside of the abovementioned Collier County coast.

Highs in the lower 90s with temperatures feeling like the mid-90s throughout the afternoon.

Saturday morning will begin quite mild with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Saturday will start dry, but isolated storms will develop in the afternoon and continue through the evening.

Our sea breeze boundary looks to develop closer to the coast which means these isolated storms will impact Southwest Florida’s coastal communities.

Highs will be quite hot again and in the lower 90s.

We will see mostly clear and mild conditions with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday morning.

Sunday will start dry, but isolated rain and storms will pop up later in the afternoon and continue through the evening.

The isolated rain and storms we see Sunday will develop and impact communities along and west of I-75.

Temperatures will not be as hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

You can keep up to date on Zach Maloch’s Facebook page and watch WINK Mornings from 4:30 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.