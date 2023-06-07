Naples City Council decides on $20M pier redesign

The historic Naples Pier was a favorite for sightseeing, fishing and Fourth of July fireworks. While it’s been almost eight months since Hurricane Ian destroyed the pier, many still wonder what the new pier will look like.

Naples City Council members just voted to go with option one. Wednesday was the first step in the design process, and two designs were presented to the city council.

The Naples council vote was 5 to 2 for option one. The project itself is set to cost around $20 million.

If you look at the design’s rendering, the concession stand will remain the same size, in the same place, and there would be more roofed areas and more seating options. Meanwhile, the rejected second design option would have moved concessions closer to the front, near the bathrooms, and picnic tables would have been placed across from the concessions and closer to the showers.

While it’s early in the design process, the council felt it had to make a choice.