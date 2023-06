An unidentified man was caught on camera stealing a Captain Morgan statue from an Englewood business on May 19.

The alleged thief used a blue, two-door pickup truck and seemed to travel with a canine first mate.

If you have any information that can help Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office find this buccaneer, call the non-emergency number at (941) 639-2101. You can also send a message through Facebook, or submit a tip via its mobile app.