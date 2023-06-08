Wet Thursday morning leads to more isolated storms

Due to the continuation of onshore flow with winds out of the southwest, isolated storms will develop along the coast throughout the morning, strengthening into the afternoon while tracking east and dissipating by the evening.

Expect cloud cover to also decrease as the day goes on with clearer skies for most of Southwest Florida by dinnertime.

High temperatures will, again, be slightly stunted due to the earlier start of isolated storms. Most areas will reach the upper 80s, and few will reach the lower 90s.

Conditions will be breezy at times in the early afternoon with winds between 10 and 15 mph.

The tropics remain quiet for now, with no tropical developments expected within the next seven days across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

Boaters can still expect good conditions on the water with 1- to 2-foot wave heights and light chop in the bays. Keep in mind that showers and storms will be pushing onshore from the Gulf throughout the morning into the early afternoon.

The latter half of the day looks better for boaters hoping to avoid storms.