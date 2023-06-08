Crews working to discover whale’s cause of death

For hours crews worked to save a whale stuck and stranded in a marina, but unfortunately, the whale died later that day.

Since the whale wasn’t recovered, there wasn’t a necropsy to determine the cause of death, but there are some possibilities we can likely rule out.

WINK News spoke with Dan High, the general manager for Rose Marina, because something unusual caught his eye on Wednesday.

“There was some commotion with a few sheriff’s boats and FWC boats in right off our docks. And turned out they were tracking a whale, which was unusual,” High said.

It was either a dwarf sperm whale or a pygmy sperm whale.

Bob McConville, one of the first on the scene and the lead naturalist for the 10,000 island study program said it was initially mistaken for a dolphin due to its smaller size.

“Called FWC immediately, when we realized that we were looking at a whale that was not acting normally and, and is close to the shoreline,” McConville said. “And my contact at FWC got on her phone immediately and got the cavalry down.”

A nearby Collier Sheriff’s boat stood guard, ensuring other boats wouldn’t interfere with the animal until help arrived. Temas from FWC, Rookery Bay, and the Sheriff’s Office worked for hours to rescue the rare species. Alas, the whale didn’t survive.

One witness said the animal sank, potentially the reason for the delayed necropsy. Although, experts said human interactions are a leading factor in whale deaths from sinking ships or entangled in ropes or fishing gear. Thankfully, the whale didn’t have any visible signs of harm.

“We didn’t see any signs of physical injury when we take where we’re taking our photos. So, but something was definitely wrong to see a whale sitting at the surface like that,” McConville said.

There’s no timeline on if or when the animal would be retrieved.