WINK News

Watch Now
BREAKING
Trump and his allies escalate attacks on criminal case as history-making court appearance approaches

Cadeau Cafe opens on Metro Parkway in Fort Myers

Author: Katiuska Carrillo, Gulfshore Business
Published: Updated:

After being born in Haiti and emigrating to Naples with her family when she was 7, Wideline Atilard always held on to the belief that America is the land of opportunity.  

“I always say that because as long as you’re here, if you have the right mindset, you have the work ethic and you’re willing to [work], you can be anything,” she said. 

Atilard turned her dreams into reality when she opened Cadeau Cafe, 10650 Metro Parkway, Unit 101, in Fort Myers last week.  

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.