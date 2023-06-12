Cadeau Cafe opens on Metro Parkway in Fort Myers

After being born in Haiti and emigrating to Naples with her family when she was 7, Wideline Atilard always held on to the belief that America is the land of opportunity.

“I always say that because as long as you’re here, if you have the right mindset, you have the work ethic and you’re willing to [work], you can be anything,” she said.

Atilard turned her dreams into reality when she opened Cadeau Cafe, 10650 Metro Parkway, Unit 101, in Fort Myers last week.

