Mental Health Monday: Getting kids outside for summer break

Summer vacation is a good opportunity to let our kids reset emotionally, physically and mentally, but be careful of how much time they spend indoors.

Studies show children between 5 and 6 years old spend 82% of their waking hours inside during the school year. But doctors agree kids should be outside for at least an hour a day.

Dr. Jason Sabo, the site supervisor at Lee Health’s Pediatric Behavioral Health practice, joined WINK News anchors Lindsey Sablan and Corey Lazar to discuss the issue for Mental Health Monday.

