Elections: how it affects mental health

Every time a presidential election comes around, it seems to take more of a toll on mental health, causing voter stress and anxiety.

“It started with Trump and Hillary and hasn’t gotten a whole lot better,” said therapist Dr. Laura Streyffeler.

Many patients have come to her with anxiety over the outcome of this year’s election with Republican former president Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. Credit: WINK News

“They’re worried about the impending doom or the apocalypse that they think is going to come after the election,” said Streyffeler.

Streyffeler says much of this fear, especially here in Florida, comes from a lack of feeling in control.

“We’ve been through COVID, we’ve been through hurricanes, we’ve been through political polarization, you know, and it’s just one thing after the other, where we feel like we don’t have control of and we’re getting hit with.”

Streyffeler believes social media can make it difficult to escape. Even reading or watching political posts you agree with is not good for you in heavy doses.

“I love ice cream, but if I eat it all day long, it’s not going to be good for me,” she said.

She noted that it is important to remember that the results—whatever they might be—aren’t personal.

“It’s important to know that if their candidate doesn’t win, that they didn’t lose, and they’re not a failure.”

Streyffeler suggests visualizing all the election outcomes and creating a plan for dealing with them, whether that be through exercise, journaling, therapy or leaning on your support system.

She said it is important to remember that life will go on.

“It may be the end of things as we know them, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the world, and I think people need to remember that,” Streyffeler said.