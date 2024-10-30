Elections: how it affects mental health

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
A plastic bin washed ashore in Punta Gorda during Hurricane Milton like a message in a bottle.
Every time a presidential comes around, it seems to take more of a toll on mental health, causing voter stress and anxiety.
Port Charlotte defensive lineman and Texas commit Myron Charles is our WINK News Player of the Week after the Pirates win over Naples.
Big John came to Cape Coral back in 1969. He started off as a grocery store’s mascot, and now he’s just a lovable guy in The Cape.
Every day, millions of people opt to vote by mail instead of going to their polling place, but what happens after you drop off your ballot?
The white stain on the front-facing side of the historic Richards Building in downtown Fort Myers will not be required to be removed, following Wednesday’s city council meeting.
The largest haunted attraction in Southwest Florida is being held at the Lee Civic Center starting Thursday.
A housing development in Collier County recently opened, and it is geared toward older people looking for affordable housing.
Although it is very uncommon, men get breast cancer, too. The disease affects about one percent of men compared to one in eight women who are diagnosed.
Drivers should prepare to choose different routes in anticipation of a lane closure on Bermont Road in Charlotte County.
Back-to-back hurricanes have left one of the insects that keep Southwest Florida beautiful starving.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for October 30, 2024.
Lee County is inviting Boca Grande residents to dispose of household chemical waste products at a local community collection event.
Students interested in advanced manufacturing careers will be able to enroll in manufacturing programs at Port Charlotte High School and Charlotte Technical College.
Over 50 people have been arrested after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation they dubbed Trick or Tweak.
Every time a presidential election comes around, it seems to take more of a toll on mental health, causing voter stress and anxiety.
“It started with Trump and Hillary and hasn’t gotten a whole lot better,” said therapist Dr. Laura Streyffeler.
Many patients have come to her with anxiety over the outcome of this year’s election with Republican former president Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.
Credit: WINK News
“They’re worried about the impending doom or the apocalypse that they think is going to come after the election,” said Streyffeler.
Streyffeler says much of this fear, especially here in Florida, comes from a lack of feeling in control.
“We’ve been through COVID, we’ve been through hurricanes, we’ve been through political polarization, you know, and it’s just one thing after the other, where we feel like we don’t have control of and we’re getting hit with.”
Streyffeler believes social media can make it difficult to escape. Even reading or watching political posts you agree with is not good for you in heavy doses.
“I love ice cream, but if I eat it all day long, it’s not going to be good for me,” she said.
She noted that it is important to remember that the results—whatever they might be—aren’t personal.
“It’s important to know that if their candidate doesn’t win, that they didn’t lose, and they’re not a failure.”
Streyffeler suggests visualizing all the election outcomes and creating a plan for dealing with them, whether that be through exercise, journaling, therapy or leaning on your support system.
She said it is important to remember that life will go on.
“It may be the end of things as we know them, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the world, and I think people need to remember that,” Streyffeler said.