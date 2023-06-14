Trump raises millions after arraignment in Miami court

Former president Donald Trump raised millions following his arraignment in Miami. (CREDIT: WINK News)

As the world sat and watched history unfold in former President Donald Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday, he turned it into dollar signs.

He may face years in prison, but right now, Trump is all about being president again.

He is using his appearance in Miami’s federal court, on charges he wrongfully took classified documents, to get donors to send him big bucks.

“He’ll be raising money like crazy,” said UCF political scientist Aubrey Jewett. “He’ll be speaking out against this indictment.”

(CREDIT: William Hennessy Jr.)

After his arraignment, Trump made his way from Miami to his golf club in New Jersey and said: “They wanna silence me because I will never let them silence you. They want you silent, and I am the only one that can save this nation because you know, they’re not coming after me. They’re coming after you.”

The message apparently resonated with people.

Politico said Trump raised more than $2 million in the hours after his arraignment.

“Two million dollars is a great, great haul for one dinner,” Jewett said. “I mean that’s a big, big haul.”

Trump wooed, wined and dined with top donors at a candlelight dinner.

The dinner and donation amount shows that he still has loyal supporters among small donors in places across the country like Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, Jewett said, adding that “he’s also got still a bunch of deep-pocket donors that are willing to put up big bucks.”

Jewett said Trump not only has to find his campaign, but now, also his defense.

“That’s ahead,” Jewett said.