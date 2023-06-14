Rotonda West teen scores decked out, Gator-themed golf cart

WINK News

Talk about making a wish come true! Seventeen-year-old Trenton Noll was surprised with a souped-up, decked out golf cart Wednesday.

It comes complete with Trenton’s name engraved on it, a sound bar, Gators logo engraved on the seat and floor and “F” on the tires. It’s a 6-seater.

Children’s Dream Fund, with the help of DI Electric Vehicles, made it all happen. You see, Trenton has an inoperable brain tumor. For the last 15 years of his life, it’s been countless surgeries, and recently, the family learned he’s in heart failure.

“We stepped into his life and got the opportunity to say, you have been so brave, ‘We want to make you smile. We want the opportunity to bring some joy into your life and what does that look like for you?’ And Trenton dreamed of having his very own golf cart and, of course, Gator themed,” added Amanda Griffin, Executive Director of the Children’s Dream Fund.

Mena Noll, Trenton’s mother, told WINK News Reporter Annette Montgomery he always asks to ride around the neighborhood, and this is one of the few joys he can experience due to his illness. “That’s the thing about cancer, you’re never battling just one thing. You’re battling a lot of things, so you thank your blessings, you enjoy every day. You do the best you can do and make the right decisions that you can, and you put smiles on their face like this, and that’s all you can ask for,” she said.

Noll said he has wanted a golf cart with a Florida Gators theme for years. His older brother is about to be a sophomore at the University.

The teen’s mom said this golf cart will change his life.

“He was at the oncologist going over his round of chemo and he was in there telling them over and over, as well, ‘I really wish I had a golf cart. I like the Gators. I want a Gators golf cart,'” she said.