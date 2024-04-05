LCSO: Teens go joyriding in golf cart, bring it back damaged

Jack Fisher and Grant Neil mugshots. CREDIT: LCSO

Teenagers who were on vacation got busted for stealing a golf cart and taking it on a joyride.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Jack Fisher and Grant Neil are seen driving off with total disregard. CREDIT: YOLO WATERSPORTS

Security video from YOLO Watersports on Captiva recorded what happened.

The teens brought the cart back a few hours later, but it was badly damaged. Golf cart returned damaged. CREDIT: LCSO

The teens are facing charges of grand theft and burglary.