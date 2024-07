FGCU forward Keeshawn Kellman has unfinished business in the Nest.

“I just want another opportunity to win the ASUN Championship and to develop my game and to be with my guys,” Kellman said.

For his sixth and final year of NCAA eligibility he’s coming back for his second season with the Eagles.

“Keeshawn could have gone anywhere, make no mistake about it, he could have gone anywhere,” FGCU Men’s Head Basketball Coach Pat Chambers said.

But FGCU is where the Princeton graduate wants to be.

“I’ve been challenged a lot by the coaches,” Kellman said. “It’s a new environment and I feel like I’ve definitely grown as a player and a person.”

Last year Kellman’s field goal percentage of 68.4% was the second best in the NCAA.

Chambers told WINK News Kellman’s return is huge for the program.

“We needed him to be one of our leading scorers and one of our leaders and have a big voice in the locker room when we travel, all that good stuff,” Chambers said. “He’s really accepted the challenge.”

All of that and he led the Eagles in rebounds last year.

Leadership comes naturally when you have five years of NCAA experience under your wings.

“Making sure that everybody’s on top of what they have to do, but at the same time just be the calming force too because there will be pitfalls during the season,” Kellman said. “Like just be somebody who can help us stay on track.”

Hopefully on track to an ASUN title.

Kellman’s last season of collegiate ball tips off with the Eagles in November.

After that, he plans to pursue a professional playing career and utilize his masters in entrepreneurship.