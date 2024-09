It’s like a bell went off and an idea was born. Sue Van Oss, Director of Communications for St. Michael and All Angels told WINK News “Love Sanibel Back” started in June.

The concept? Support Sanibel businesses – the restaurants, the retailers, the island treasures with a low-key flash mob of sorts. Pick a date, pick a location, and go.

“People on the island know what the hard times are, and now they want to come together in the good times and be a part of the future and bring Sanibel back,” said Van Oss. “It might not be perfect, but it’s Sanibel, and it’s a special community that has a special spirit to it.”

Van Oss and Linda Linsmayer with St. Michael are two of the brains behind the business-boosting events.

“It is the love for one another and our love for our island, and I feel that through shared suffering, we have greater compassion, greater love and a greater perspective,” added Linsmayer.

And it’s an effort that’s greatly appreciated by local business owners like artist Rachel Pierce.

“Love Sanibel Back really breathed some life into the island for us this summer and months that are traditionally really hard, but extra hard since the storm,” explained the owner of Home by Rachel Pierce.

“Business owners have tears in their eyes by the end of the day saying they’ve had the most business in that day than they’ve had all summer,” stated Van Oss.

While most of the landscape looks different and not everything is open yet, islanders want everyone to know that the white sandy beaches, sunsets, and symbols of survival stand strong.

“Nothing can ever take away that spirit of Sanibel. It is infused in us,” said Linsmayer.

A special event will be held on Saturday, September 28th, to mark two years since Ian’s death. It is hosted by St. Michael and will be held at The Community House, 2173 Periwinkle Way, in Sanibel, from noon to 3 p.m.