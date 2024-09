Credit: WINK News

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left one person dead and another injured Saturday morning. The crash involved a propane truck and a golf cart.

According to FHP, the golf cart was traveling south on Winkler Road approaching Clipper Lane. The propane truck was traveling north on Winkler Road ahead of the golf cart.

The golf cart traveled off the roadway, overcorrected and entered the northbound lane of Winkler Road.

The front of the golf cart collided with the front of the propane truck.

The driver of the golf cart was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities said there is a complete roadblock in the north and southbound lanes of Winkler Road from Hidden Harbour Blvd. to Riverwalk Park Blvd.

Iona McGregor Fire District and Lee County EMS responded to the scene.

The injured individual was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

