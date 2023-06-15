The captain returns: new 8-foot statue for Beach Discount Liquors

new 8 foot captain morgan statue CREDIT Alexa Gonzalez

Captain Morgan returns from his salty adventures, bigger and better!

The original Captain Morgan statue was stolen from Beach Discount Liquors in May 2023. The Captain Morgan team said they knew that Captain Morgan is a hot commodity in Florida, but they were shocked someone would do such a horrible thing.

The Captain Morgan team is happy to report that the Captain has returned — with a few small changes. The original statue stolen was never recovered, but a new eight-foot statue stands in its place.

The Captain Morgan team also included a tracker on the new statue to keep the captain safe from any pirates.

