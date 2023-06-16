Report: Cape Coral City Councilwoman lived outside district she campaigned for

Cape Coral District 4 Council Member Patty Cummings.

An investigator hired by the City of Cape Coral reports that City Councilwoman Patty Cummings lived outside District 4 when she campaigned to represent it in 2022.

According to the report by Vicki L. Sproat of Boy Agnew Potanovic Miller, Cummings did not live at her Palm Street home in District 4 until March.

The Cape Coral City Charter states: “Any person eligible to hold office of council member may have his or her name placed on the ballot as a candidate for council member for the council district in which he or she resides upon filing with the City a sworn statement of qualifications.”

Read the full report below:

