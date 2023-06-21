Catty Shack Ranch mourns loss of biggest tiger

Nero from Catty Shack CREDIT Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary

The Catty Shack Ranch is mourning the loss of its oldest and biggest cat.

Catty Shack told First Coast News that Nero was the biggest cat at the ranch. Nero turned 19 on April 29.

The Catty Shack says Nero could often be seen laying by the pool and playing with a floating ball when it passed by.

“Nero did not just enjoy the habitat, the pool, or his toys; Nero enjoyed his life. He was a calm giant who knew how to play the game and require that the caretakers give him chicken to move out of his habitat (so it could be cleaned) and again to move back into it,” The ranch said.

“It was our pleasure and our honor to be there for sweet Nero, and we will miss him every day.”