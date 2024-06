A family is dealing with a tragedy in Ave Maria after a child drowned in the town’s water park.

The community is coming together for 6-year-old Abigail Pineda, who drowned Saturday at the Ave Maria water park.

911 calls were released with witnesses detailing the circumstances after the girl was pulled from the water. She was believed to have been underwater for at least five minutes.

Collier County deputies found the person tasked to take care of Pineda, and it wasn’t the parents.

According to the incident report, he had lost sight of her until it was too late.

For now, praying is all the community is able to do. Memorial for the child drowning victim in Ave Maria. CREDIT: WINK News

“It’s just sad that we just need prayers,” said Marie Romero, an Ave Maria resident, “for everybody who’s involved in the sick, especially the lifeguards and the EMS workers. We all know that this little girl is in heaven. Her family needs the prayers.”

Flowers and stuffed animals are on display honoring and memorializing the child who was lost way too soon.

“Just feel so sorry that the parents weren’t here when the little girl drowned,” said Cynthia Oser, another Ave Maria resident, “and I feel sorry for the family. They must just be so devastated and upset about their little girl.”

WINK News spoke with Abigail’s father over the phone. He said it’s an incredibly difficult time for the family, and it will take time to heal.