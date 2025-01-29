Family of Charlotte County shooting victim speaks out

A family in Port Charlotte is grappling with tragedy after deputies say Jhesandra Prestol was shot and killed by her husband, Rogelio Prestol.

The incident happened Sunday night.

Jhesandra’s family spoke exclusively with WINK News to share her story. Her brother, Benjamin Martin, described her as a loving protector of the family, likening her to an umbrella shielding those she loved.

“She was there for me, for my brothers,” Martin said. “It’s nothing we can do to repair that loss.”

Jhesandra was reportedly in the process of filing for a divorce, a decision that her husband struggled to accept.

“He was upset, especially when he knew she didn’t want to be with him,” Martin said. “Her whole life, it was controlling.”

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Rogelio Prestol shot his wife with their two children present in the home. Both children were unharmed and are currently with family.

Jhesandra’s father expressed the deep void left by her death, a sentiment echoed by the entire family.

“It won’t be easy to accept this void, not just for us but for her kids that she left and also her husband. The void will remain,” her father said.

They are now facing the challenge of moving forward without their beloved daughter and sister.

For the family’s GoFundMe, click here.

For those dealing with domestic violence, resources are available. Call 800-799-7233 or click here for more information.