‘Stay Woke’ tour bus arrives in Fort Myers

The controversial “Stay Woke” bus tour arrives today in Fort Myers. The bus tour is part of a 5-day “rolling protest” by the NAACP.

The flagship transport is a 55-passanger U.S. Coach Ways bus named in honor of the late civil rights leader and U.S. rep. John Lewis. The official title being labeled, “John Lewis: Make Good Trouble Bus.”

Poster featuring late civil rights leader and U.S rep. John Lewis campaigning Floridians to vote. Photo credit WINK.

The NAACP initiative is to raise awareness across the state about the “suppressive actions” created by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state legislature.

One of the bills referenced is Senate Bill 266, which prohibits colleges and universities from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

NAACP members meeting. Photo credit WINK.

The tour is named “Stay Woke” in response to consistent comments by DeSantis about Florida being the place “woke” goes to die.

The tour is set to arrive in Fort Myers this afternoon following their early morning tour in Sarasota.

Various democratic leaders and progressive groups plan on traveling through 15 Florida cities as a way to rally voters and register them to vote ahead of the election.

The tour bus has already rolled through Jacksonville, Tallahassee and Gainsville.

After spending about two hours in Fort Myers, their next destinations will be Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

The tour will conclude their state-wide circulation in this Friday in Jacksonville.