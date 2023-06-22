Recall for Aldi frozen products with pineapple

Aldi food market in Cape Coral. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Sunrise Growers Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of specific frozen fruit products linked to pineapple.

The pineapple was provided by a third-party supplier. There is a potential for these products to be contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and possibly fatal infections in young children and frail or older consumers. Others with weakened immune systems may also be at risk.

Healthy individuals may only suffer short-term symptoms such as:

High fever

Severe headache

Stiffness

Nausea

Abdominal pain and diarrhea

Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

If you have any concerns about an illness, you should contact a physician.