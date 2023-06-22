Tropical Depression 4 forms in the Atlantic Ocean

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Four has formed in the Atlantic Ocean behind Tropical Storm Bret.

As of the NHC’s 5 a.m. advisory, Tropical Depression 4 is moving west at 12 mph with maximum sustained wind speeds of 35 mph. It is expected to become a tropical storm within a day or so.

Tropical Storm Bret is still moving west at 15 mph, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 70 mph. It is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rains to portions of the Leeward Islands on Thursday.

