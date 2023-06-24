Tropical Storm Cindy and Bret moving west

Credit: The Weather Authority

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Cindy is moving in a general west- northwestward to northwestward motion and is expected to continue over the next few days​. Tropical Storm Bret continues a quick westward trek across the Atlantic Ocean.

Neither is expected to affect Southwest Florida.

As of the NHC’s 8 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Cindy is moving northwest at 15 mph with maximum sustained wind speeds of 50 mph. New model plots come out at 11 a.m.

As of the 8 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Bret is still moving west at 18 mph, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 50 mph. It is losing strength over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Storm Bret is expected to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea over the weekend, while Tropical Storm Cindy isn’t expected to reach hurricane status.

