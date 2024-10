When gates at the Suncoast Community Center in North Fort Myers opened Friday afternoon, a line stretched across the property.

Friday was their first day open and they’ll be open for the next 25 days, Monday through Sunday.

There is such a need in the community after Hurricanes Helene and Milton that people are coming out in droves for help.

Rob Loree is with Storms Rescue and Disaster Relief. He said not all communities get the same assistance after disasters.

“When disaster like this happens in areas, communities like this get overlooked,” said Loree. “We’ve noticed that in every hurricane we’ve been through.”

Each person in line was impacted by storms this season. People were handed supplies. No one went home empty-handed.

Loree said that they have many items for people in the community.

“We’ve had dog food, hygiene, cat food, paper towels, you name it, snacks, diapers galore,” said Loree.

Storm Search and Rescue has teamed up with the Suncoast Task Force in North Fort Myers to put boots on the ground, food in bellies, and supplies in hands.

Amongst donations, they’re also looking for volunteers and found one on Friday.

“I remember seeing him standing in line. He was back there working, volunteering and just grabbing through stuff and helping stock,” said Lore. “When I walked in there just to get him a t-shirt, he told me that he didn’t have a phone, he didn’t have an address, he was homeless, and yet, he’s the one that stepped up. What I’ve noticed in the last seven years is that those who have lost the most, those who are broken, seem to help the most.”

If you need help this hurricane season, it’s just a hand’s reach away

Peter Lance is the Suncoast Community Chief. He said that they’re here to help everyone.

“You don’t have to live here, just in North Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach. We don’t care where you’re from. We don’t care what you do. Everything we do here is free. Everybody’s welcome.”

For more information on Storm Search and Rescue go to their website.