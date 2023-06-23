Aldi, McDonald’s, self-storage in planning phases near Randall Curve in Golden Gate Estates

Development in Golden Gate Estates continues as grocery store chain Aldi was added to site plans for the mixed-use project under construction at what is known as the Randall Curve.

The 28-acre parcel northwest of the Immokalee-Randall Boulevard intersection, to be known as the Randall at Orangetree development, was approved by the Collier County Board of Commissioners in October 2021. The project is allowed to have 400 dwelling units and 150,000 square feet of commercial space. The Randall at Orangetree will adjoin the Winchester development, a 21-acre property owned by Barron Collier Cos. at the intersection of Immokalee Road and Orange Tree Boulevard, a half mile north of Randall Boulevard.

The proposed 2-acre Aldi is in preliminary approval phases, with the pre-application meeting with staff taking place last month. Additional developments planned for the property include Brickyard Car Wash and a 14-pump 7-Eleven store. Staff approved the site development plans for the car wash on June 20, and the 7-Eleven’s site plan, which also includes a car wash, was approved in January.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.