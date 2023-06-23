New homes for Collier County seniors after Hurricane Ian destroyed theirs

Credit: WINK News

Marie Powell has a new place to call to home. She is one of five seniors getting a helping hand and a new home courtesy of the Baker Senior Center Naples and the Collier Community Foundation.

Powell and the others lost their homes to Hurricane Ian. She was forced to move in with her daughter, Sherry Spinella, and had lived there since the storm. Friday, she got to walk through her new home.

Credit: WINK News Credit: WINK News

The homes are located in Moorhead Manor, in East Naples, the same place Powell and the others lived before Ian destroyed what they had.

She walked us through her storm-damaged home in March, and reflected on what she lost. “My husband and I, he built this one. And he built that room on and he made it as homey as he could for me. It’s gone,” Powell added.

But now, she looks forward to the future and making her new house a home.

Past coverage:

Collier County seniors get new lease on life after Hurricane Ian