Collier County to host 4th of July fireworks after Naples cancelation

Collier County is hosting a fireworks show for the Fourth of July at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Southwest Florida’s Fourth of July celebrations have had a tough go over the last few years because of the pandemic.

Some were canceled, and now Hurricane Ian has postponed the fireworks show held by the City of Naples because of the lack of public beach access.

Now, Collier County is stepping in to fill the patriotic void.

The Fourth of July fireworks will take place at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Collier County. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the band starts at 7 p.m.

The fireworks begin at 9 p.m. The show will last 15 to 18 minutes and the fireworks will go 500 feet in the air.

People can bring lawn chairs and blankets but no outside food or drink and no pets are allowed.

“We’re super-excited to host the fireworks here for Collier County,” said Adrian Moses, general manager at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. “There are many people that don’t know about the complex, and we’re excited to share what a beautiful facility that we have at our disposal here in Collier County.”

The sports complex was built in 2020. It offers 21 sports fields and has a stadium.

“We’re shooting the fireworks from the future development of our baseball diamonds, and the viewing areas for the event is going to be at the Great Lawn and in our stadium,” Moses said.

Naples residents Bo and Bridget Nix were visiting the park for the first time on Tuesday.

“I think it’s a great idea. It’s going to be easy for traffic coming in and out, instead of on the beach area. There are going to be a lot of people here, I believe,” Bo said.

“We were in the area, and we knew it was here, but we’ve never been, so we wanted to check it out to see what it’s all about,” Bridget said.

Admission to the fireworks show is free and food and drinks will be available for sale.

It’s advisable to carpool.

“Let’s forget all cancellations, anything has happened over the last couple of years,” said Paul Biernes, executive director of the Naples, Marco Island & Everglades Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. “We now have an incredible … sports and entertainment complex, and this is a great example of it all coming together.”

Marco Island also has fireworks happening at 9 p.m. Free parking is available at Tigertail Beach, beginning at 6 p.m.