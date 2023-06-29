More affordable housing options planned for North Naples

More affordable housing options have been greenlighted for North Naples. Habitat for Humanity plans to build low-income condominium buildings on the Collier Boulevard extension north of Immokalee Road.

An ordinance unanimously approved Tuesday by the Collier County Commission amended the Tree Farm mixed-use planned unit development to increase the maximum residential dwelling units from 460 to 580, including 58 low-income apartment units, near the activity center on the northwest corner of Collier Boulevard and Immokalee Road. The county Planning Commission previously recommended that the board approve an amendment to the PUD, as well as an affordable housing density bonus agreement for the 18.5-acre property at 4170 Broken Back Road that Habitat for Humanity of Collier County has owned for years.

