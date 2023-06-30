Hoffmann to acquire Bleu Provence restaurant in Old Naples

The Hoffmann Family of Companies plans to acquire Bleu Provence, the award-winning French restaurant that has operated for nearly 25 years on the Crayton Cove corner of Eighth Street South and 12th Avenue South. After the Old Naples business changes hands this summer, it will continue to operate status quo, Naples-based Hoffmann reports.

“All the staff will be staying on at Bleu Provence and we’ll be adding a private club section to the restaurant during the redesign phase,” said David Hoffmann, founder and chairman of the Hoffmann Family of Companies.

After retiring to Naples from Provence, France, wine expert Jacques Cariot and his wife, Executive Chef Lysielle Cariot, opened Bleu Provence in 1999. Known for its extensive wine list and French bistro fare, the business includes a retail shop with thousands of wines. Bleu Provence recently was honored with Wine Spectator’s prestigious Grand Award for the ninth consecutive year.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.