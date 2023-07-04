Downtown Fort Myers celebrates Fourth of July with block party

Downtown Fort Myers is celebrating Independence Day with a block party.

The festival will feature a live band, several food trucks, local artists and vendors.

A city tavern block party will be throwing the fourth annual Hotdogs for Heroes contest. Their hotdog contest will benefit local American Legion Post 38 and local veterans.

“It’s just a constant community that Fort Myers shows. The legendary city tavern everybody who gets involved,” Brian Duffy said, a professional chef participating in the festivities.

“It’s so magical to see the community come together and create an effect for the veteran community and this is the first after the hurricane this didn’t skip a beat,” Jason Stretch said, co-organizer. “City tavern is open and running, expanding. Nobody gave up. There are a lot of people because of the hurricane and economic considerations who are saying maybe we won’t do something this year but this is not a group of quitters. This is awesome.”

Fireworks are expected to start at 9:30 p.m.