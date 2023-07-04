Naples celebrates Fourth of July with downtown parade

The City of Naples kicked off Independence Day with a downtown parade, packing the sidewalks with people ready for a Fourth of July celebration.

The parade started at Third Street South and 11th Avenue South, slowly making its way down Fifth Avenue.

There were floats, music, beads and lots of laughs. WINK News met people visiting the area who happened to stumble upon the celebration. For others, coming downtown for the July Fourth parade is an annual tradition.

Fort Myers resident Damon Appel spoke to WINK before the parade about what Independence Day means to him.

“I think of [a] Bible verse: ‘Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty,'” Appel said. “That’s why we have this, so be thankful, remember what you have, even in the difficult times. When you look at the economy, different things, maybe not the best, but look at all the blessings we have around us. It isn’t greater than this nation, my friend.”

Fireworks at the Naples Pier were canceled, but they are happening at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, located at 3940 City Gate Blvd. N. The gates open at 6 p.m., and parking is free.