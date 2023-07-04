Property tax values in Lee County impacted by Hurricane Ian

Damage on Fort Myers Beach from Hurricane Ian. CREDIT: WINK News

Property tax values in Lee County for 2023 have been released. Did the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian impact the property value in Lee County? If it was, how much?

Below is a breakdown, released Monday by the county’s property appraiser, showing how values have shifted.

Lee County Tax Roll Values for 2023. CREDIT: Lee County Property Appraiser Officer

Some of the areas that saw the steepest decline in property value were the Town of Fort Myers Beach and the City of Sanibel. Those were also two areas most significantly damaged by Hurricane Ian in September of 2022.

According to Matt Caldwell, the Lee County Property Appraiser, releasing the tax roll values begins the process of allowing jurisdictions and other taxing authorities to hold public hearings and set up proposed ad valorem tax rates that will apply to Lee County properties.

The Property Appraiser’s Office will send individual Notices of Proposed Property Taxes (TRIM Notices) around mid-August, which is when the proposed rates are set.