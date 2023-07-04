Celebrate the Fourth of July with Cape Coral’s Red, White & Boom

Due to Hurricane Ian, many Fourth of July fireworks events have changed.

Naples canceled its show at the pier, but now you can watch them at the Paradise Sports complex. Fort Myers Beach will not have any fireworks show this year.

However, Cape Coral’s Red, White & Boom event is still scheduled without any changes. This all-day event kicks off with a 7 a.m. 5K on Cape Coral Parkway.

The Red, White & Boom celebration will also have live entertainment throughout the day and will cap the evening with a 9:30 p.m. fireworks show.

You can find more information of the Red, White and Boom event from their website, however, tickets are sold out.