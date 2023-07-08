How Port Charlotte shooting should progress legally

An expert provided insight into the legal standpoint of a man shot by his neighbor in Port Charlotte.

Matt Hanson was shot and killed by his neighbor after they got into an argument on the shooter’s property. Family and neighbors are waiting for his killer to be charged.

Scot Goldberg said, “But when you have a shooting like this, and the victim dies and the alleged defendant is still there, the police are going to take their time in gathering the evidence, gathering the statements, making sure that they have all the videos in the area.”

Scot Goldberg is the managing partner of Goldberg Noone Abraham Personal Injury Attorney. Goldberg said it will likely be a longer process than some expect.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is being questioned and he is cooperating.