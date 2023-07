Estero Village Council unanimously approved an ordinance with six deviations Wednesday to rezone a 45.6-acre parcel from mixed-use planned development to Estero planned development. The rezoning will allow for a mixed-use development known as Woodfield Estero on the northwest corner of U.S. 41 and Coconut Road. Woodfield Estero is planned for 596 multifamily units, 82,000 […]