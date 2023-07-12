Video of manatees release after rescue and rehabilitation

Manatees released with help of SeaWorld Orlando CREDIT Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Two manatees were rescued by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and have been released at Demere Key.

After months of rehabilitation, the manatees were returned to open waters Wednesday. The first manatee, Padilla, was found floating, sick with Red Tide off Pine Island shore. Padilla weighs 590 pounds.

The second manatee, Corozone, was located by boaters near St. James City. Corozone was also sick with Red Tide. He weighs 910 pounds.

The manatees were rescued in early May and rehabilitated by SeaWorld Orlando.

