Roost Road PUD could bring up to 300 residential units to eastern Collier County

Up to 300 more residential dwelling units could be coming to eastern Collier County as part of the Roost Road Planned Unit Development at the intersection of Roost and Manatee roads just more than a mile south of the intersection of Collier Boulevard and U.S. 41. The almost 65 acres of land on the west side of Roost Road previously was zoned for a mobile home district, but the Collier County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously without discussion Tuesday to rezone the land.

The property is surrounded by three mobile home parks, but when this item was brought to the Planning Commission in May, member Joe Schmitt considered it a favorable rezone request.

