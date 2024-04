At the YMCA in Collier County, they did 25,000 sit-to-stands, an exercise to build strength and get the body moving to support World Parkinson’s Day.

Sit, then Stand, then Repeat. An exercise to get the body moving, but more importantly, for the World Parkinson’s Day cause.

“Parkinson’s Disease is actually the second most common neurodegenerative disorder, number two to Alzheimer’s,” said Jane Hansen, a rock steady boxing head coach at the YMCA.

Every year, the number of cases increases, typically affecting those over 60 years old.

“We have several boxers here who have developed Parkinson’s in their 30s and 40s, it’s really tragic to see,” said Hansen.

Hansen said exercise has been akin to medicine for the disease and shows promising benefits.

“Delays the progression, and there is some research that says reverses. So when people exercise more intensely, they are creating new neuro connections,” said Hansen. “Their brain is able to read around and reroute around the more impaired part of the brain.” Bringing awareness to World Parkinson’s Day. CREDIT: WINK News

The event had a handful of participants, but one husband and wife sat and stood together. Jan Chadie, whose husband was diagnosed with Parkinsons a decade ago, said the disease has a daily impact on their lives.

“I am going through it because it’s something that affects the whole family,” said Chadie.

Parkinson’s remains without a cure. Nevertheless it continues impacting lives across the world.

“If you haven’t been affected by it, you probably will. It’s amazing how far-reaching it is,” said Chadie.

The challenge is more than just exercise but raising awareness.