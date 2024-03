Collier County took a beating Friday night, with periods of heavy rains, gusty winds, and thunderstorms. A tornado watch was also issued until 3:00 a.m. on Saturday.

While crews worked to maintain roadways, swales, and clear drainage inlets, they warned to still use caution when driving.

The County provided these additional warnings:

Never walk or drive in the flood waters. Many people are killed by driving or walking on roads and bridges that are covered by water.

Even though the water might look only inches deep, it could be much deeper and have strong currents.

It takes only two feet of water to carry a car away and only six inches of swiftly moving water to sweep a person off their feet.

Don’t assume your vehicle is safe. High water in streets and intersections will quickly stall motor vehicles.

Never stay with your car in a flooded area. If your car stalls, abandon it immediately and climb to higher ground.

Never let children play near canals or storm drains when the water is rising or high. Swimming skills have nothing to do with surviving a flooded creek or stream.

Flood time is not a time for play. Keep children out of flooded areas.

Collier County utilizes Alert Collier as its mass notification system. Register at www.AlertCollier.com.

Other alert systems: