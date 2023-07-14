SWFL Crime Stoppers searching for church burglar

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on an unknown male suspect who burglarized a Church in downtown Fort Myers.

Crime Stoppers said on July 6, the man burglarized First Presbyterian Church in downtown Fort Myers at 2438 Second Street.

The suspect smashed a window on a door to gain entry. However, after the alarm sounded, he fled the location.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS, submit online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips mobile app.