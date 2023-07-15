Feeling lucky? Mega Millions and Powerball have mega-jackpots

No one won the jackpot in Friday’s Mega Millions.

As of Saturday morning, the jackpot for the next drawing is $640,000,000. Friday’s winning numbers, according to the Mega Millions website, were 10-24-48-51-66-15.

The next drawing happens Tuesday, July 18 at 11:00 p.m.

But if you don’t want to wait until then, you might want to try your luck at the Powerball.

The next drawing – Saturday, July 15, at 10:59 p.m. As of Saturday morning, the drawing is worth an estimated $875 Million. If you opt for a cash payout, you could add a cool $452.2 Million to your bank account.