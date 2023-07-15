Star Wars night at Hammond Stadium

Star Wars night, hosted by the Mighty Mussels, kicked off Saturday evening, where many came dressed in their best costumes with their furry friends because it was also Bark in the Park.

The Mighty Mussels said that Saturday’s game would be a guaranteed victory for them.

And they were so sure about that they said if not, they would give all fans in attendance a free ticket to Sunday’s game.

But that wasn’t the only reason to be at the Mighty Mussels game.

Saturday was also Star Wars night and Bark in the Park.

People came dressed in their best Star Wars costume, and their dogs could get in free as part of Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s effort to spread the word against animal cruelty.

There was also a fight against cancer fundraiser presented by Budweiser, and a 500 beach towel giveaway presented by Publix.

“How can you not like Star Wars?” said Dave Bear, 501st Legion member. “One of the things that we do is hospital troops we go to hospitals and see kids. We see kids in conventions we do a lot of different things as outreach games professional ball games.”

Sunday’s game is against Clearwater, and it starts at noon. Make sure to get your free ticket.