No winners in Powerball Jackpot drawing

Once again, there were no winners in the Powerball Jackpot drawing.

The numbers are 2, 9, 43, 55, 57, and Powerball 18.

Now, the top prize rises up to $900 million. Not a bad payday.

WINK News checked in with people around southwest Florida to hear what they would do with all that money.

“If I won all the money, I don’t know, I’d give my family some money, invest a little bit, then probably hangout,” SWFL resident Nick Smith said.

“I’ll probably buy nice property size,” said Scott Martinez, SWFL resident. “If you’d like to make a community fence community for all my family inside, throw, do parties and invest most of it.”

Also, no one won the Mega Millions Jackpot, which means the next drawing is worth a whopping $640 million.

Before you throw those tickets away, take a good look at those numbers.

10, 24, 48, 51, 66, and Gold Mega Ball 15.

Even though no one won the mega prize, there are still many smaller prizes worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.