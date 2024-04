Saturday’s drawing, scheduled for 10:59 p.m., did not happen until Sunday at 2:29 a.m.

Powerball explained what caused the delay with the $1.326 Billion drawing in a press release.

“We have one participating lottery that needs additional time to complete required pre-draw procedures, which have been enacted to protect the security and integrity of the Powerball game. Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn. We have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process.”

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were white balls 22, 27, 44, 52, 69, and red Powerball 9. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

A single ticket sold in Oregon matched all six numbers.

“On behalf of Powerball, I’d like to congratulate the winner of this $1.326 billion jackpot. Winning the Powerball is not just about hitting the jackpot, it’s about the power to make dreams a reality and to create positive change in the world,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair.

Seven tickets won the $1 million prize, and one was sold in Florida! The others were sold in Arizona, Delaware, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Wyoming.

This is the second time the Powerball jackpot has been hit this year. The first was on New Year’s Day in Michigan, valued at $842.4 million.