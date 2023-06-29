$3.5 million paid out in insurance claims, Punta Gorda insurance village underway

There have been 10 insurance villages since Hurricane Ian. Thomas and Suzanne Finney are not messing around when it comes to dealing with their insurance company.

Thomas met face-to-face with his insurer in Punta Gorda with a heavy briefcase filled with important documents.

“We’ve been waiting and waiting and waiting. And every time we call they say, ‘Oh, we got your paperwork, but we’re reviewing.’ Well, it shouldn’t take eight months to review it,” Suzanne said.

After the Finneys met with their insurer Thursday, they’re hoping they’re a step closer.

“She looked it up and said she had good news. We finished reviewing everything and it scented incense incentive to a supervisor for approval to send out the checks. Hopefully, we’ll get a check soon. I don’t know,” Suzanne said.

Insurance Consumer Advocate Tasha Carter told WINK News just this week, more than 3.5 million has been paid out in insurance claims to 600 policyholders.

The next insurance village has not been announced and it will most likely depend on how many people still need help.