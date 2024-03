A vehicle crash on I-75 southbound near Daniels Parkway has created mayhem for morning commuters.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at around 5:22 a.m. on Wednesday beyond Exit 131 in Fort Myers.

Footage from the Florida Department of Transportation shows the vehicle flipped onto the grass shoulder, tangling with a cable barrier.

A tow truck arrived on the scene to remove the vehicle at 8:14 a.m.

At 9:30 a.m., the vehicle had been removed, and regular traffic resumed.