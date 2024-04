Estero Planning, Zoning and Design Board members were underwhelmed April 9 by the proposed design from a Texas-based developer for a planned entertainment complex on a 20-acre property on Williams Road.

High 5, a provider of multigenerational recreational activities with facilities, made one of the four original proposals the village considered when it sought unsolicited offers for private-public partnership on the property that encompasses the site of Golf Coast Driving Range and wooded area.

One of two private developers to anchor the entertainment campus of the overall Village Center Hub, the company’s proposal consists of two floors of indoor/outdoor entertainment space. It includes but is not limited to 16 full-size United States Bowling Congress bowling lanes, eight lanes of duckpin bowling, bocce, 18 holes of outdoor miniaturized golf, axe throwing, laser tag, arcade and virtual reality and escape rooms.

