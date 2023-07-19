Lelulo’s Pizzeria allies with Guardian Angels for Special Populations

The Guardian Angels for Special Needs Adults program has been served pizza and prizes.

All-day Wednesday Lelulo’s Pizzeria in Cape Coral is giving 20% of its sales towards the center along with all the money that’s raised from raffles.

Guardian Angels for Special Populations is a charity that supports adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.

“When I got to know some of the members, they are just amazing they are fun to talk to and they just make my day better when I spend time with them,” Jorge Mazur said, owner of Lelulos.

Mazur said his staff will be there, helping his special servers.

“They will be waiting with the wait staff so as people order they will be delivering pizza, taking orders, help fill drinks,” said Mick Sheldrake, president of Guardian Angels for Special Populations.

The organization promotes independence and teaches life skills.

The fundraiser continues until Lelulo’s Pizzeria closes Wednesday at 8 p.m. The money raised will go toward Guardian Angels for Special Populations and running the programs.