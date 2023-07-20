Florida passenger sues Frontier Airlines for fraudulent behavior

Frontier Airlines plane. CREDIT: WINK News

Frontier Airlines is being sued by a passenger for multiple counts including breach of contract and fraudulent misrepresentation.

Amira Hamad filed the case June 29, 2023. According to court files, her bag size for a personal item qualified at one airport and was rejected by another.

The case file against Frontier said their “bait-and-switch and ‘gotcha’ tactics are designed to confuse, trick, and trap consumers to the public’s detriment.”

Hamad claims that Frontier violates Florida’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act and Consumer Protections Act.

A court date has not been announced.