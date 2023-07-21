Back-to-school shoe fundraiser for kids in North Fort Myers

The North Fort Myers Civic Association is accepting monetary donations to help kids get a new pair of shoes in time for school.

“Back to school is coming up soon, and with inflation and prices of everything, we are experiencing higher prices and less available money than ever before,” said Allison Savage, the Civic Association Treasurer.

According to Savage, this is the second year the Civic Association is holding the fundraiser.

“It’s difficult as a parent when you want to provide for your children and just are unable to. Some parents have several children, and it’s just very difficult,” Savage said.

The North Fort Myers Civic Association’s goal is to raise at least $5,000. They said the money will help at least 100 kids go back to school sporting a new pair of shoes.

